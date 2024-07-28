Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,358 shares of company stock worth $5,592,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.30. 1,196,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,967. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $468.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.82 and a 200-day moving average of $398.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.