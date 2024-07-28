Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $311,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Block by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE SQ traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,388,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,625. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

