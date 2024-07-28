StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. Catalent has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

