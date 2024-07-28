StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBRX. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MBRX opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. On average, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

