StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

LODE opened at $0.16 on Friday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

In related news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

