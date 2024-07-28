STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.88 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. STP has a total market capitalization of $88.88 million and $4.01 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,037.17 or 0.99977082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00072230 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04560353 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,574,217.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.