Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

