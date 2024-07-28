SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Shares of SuRo Capital stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Friday. 27,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a current ratio of 39.54.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 316.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
