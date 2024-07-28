Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,461,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 5,487,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,374.1 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

SZKMF remained flat at $10.86 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.