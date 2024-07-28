T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 754,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.12% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Price Performance

Shares of IDAI remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. 542,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.67.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 166.15% and a negative return on equity of 236.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

