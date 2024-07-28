Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,022.0 days.

Shares of TISCF stock remained flat at $37.21 on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

