Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

TSM stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,089,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $839.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

