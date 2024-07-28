Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Short Interest Update

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

In other Talkspace news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Talkspace by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 2,412,531 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $12,700,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Talkspace by 53,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Talkspace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 576,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,923. The stock has a market cap of $346.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Talkspace in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

