Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $68.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.