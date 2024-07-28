TC Energy Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.87.

TC Energy stock opened at C$58.04 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

