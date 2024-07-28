Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in July

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Performance
Shares of TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Technogym has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.15.
About Technogym
