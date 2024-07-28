Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in July

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

Shares of TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Technogym has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

