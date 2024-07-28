Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 662,383 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $206,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,553,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

