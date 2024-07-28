Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tectonic Therapeutic’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TECX opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $791.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

