Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after buying an additional 152,456 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.