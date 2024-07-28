Tern (LON:TERN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Tern shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 619,457 shares.

Tern Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Tern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.