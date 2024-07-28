TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Achieves $111.69 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $111.69 million and $11.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00040668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,405,241 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,355,623 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

