Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.0 %

TXRH traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.38. 1,482,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,037. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.75 and a 200 day moving average of $154.28. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

