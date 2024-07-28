The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.63% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $272,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

