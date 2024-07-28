The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.64. 1,135,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.65. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

