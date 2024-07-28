The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26.8% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 70.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,241,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

