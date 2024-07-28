The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Honest Stock Down 3.7 %

Honest stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Honest has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $86.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Insider Activity at Honest

In related news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,074.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $119,988.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Honest by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

