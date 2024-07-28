The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCVPY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.
About Siam Cement Public
