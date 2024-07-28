The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.82

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $7.47. The9 shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 12,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

