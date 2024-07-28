The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.82

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $7.47. The9 shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 12,603 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCTY
The9 Trading Up 3.0 %
The9 Company Profile
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The9
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.