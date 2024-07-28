Theta Fuel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.93 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $456.87 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00040401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,628,777,547 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

