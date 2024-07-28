Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,358 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $63,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

