ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Position Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.08% of ThredUp worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in ThredUp by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,324.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $48,460.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,324.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,288 shares of company stock worth $1,387,313. 34.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

