Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Trading Up 4.4%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

