Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 7,294 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

