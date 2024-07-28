Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.92 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Henry Schein by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

