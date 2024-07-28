Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

