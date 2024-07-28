Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 446.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

