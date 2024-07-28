Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,331,441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UBS Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE UBS opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.