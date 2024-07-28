Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 41,218 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2,773.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 334,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,681,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

