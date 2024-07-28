Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,720 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

