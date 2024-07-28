Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,372 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $143.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.