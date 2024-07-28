Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 75,680 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

