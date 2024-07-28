Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 85,843 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,516 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 85,843 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

