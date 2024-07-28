Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

