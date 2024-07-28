TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 696,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.