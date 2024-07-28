Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 42.3% in July

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toto Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,970. Toto has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

