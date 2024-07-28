Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

Shares of TGASF remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

