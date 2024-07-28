Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
Shares of TGASF remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
