Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.09% of Tractor Supply worth $871,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.52. The stock had a trading volume of 971,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

