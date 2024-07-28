TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.
TransUnion Price Performance
NYSE:TRU traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.46. 2,781,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion
In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
