TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97 to $1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.044 billion to $1.060 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.780-3.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

