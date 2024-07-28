TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.970-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.780-3.900 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

